2022 Oscar adayları açıklandı: İşte en iyi film adayları

Dünyanın en prestijli sinema ödüllerinden biri olan 2022 Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak. Oscar Ödülleri, 27 Mart'ta Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenecek ve üç yıl aradan sonra ilk kez sunuculu bir törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

2022 Oscar adayları açıklandı: İşte en iyi film adayları - Resim: 1

EN İYİ FİLM

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

2022 Oscar adayları açıklandı: İşte en iyi film adayları - Resim: 2

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

2022 Oscar adayları açıklandı: İşte en iyi film adayları - Resim: 3

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

2022 Oscar adayları açıklandı: İşte en iyi film adayları - Resim: 4

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

