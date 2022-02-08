2022 Oscar adayları açıklandı: İşte en iyi film adayları
Dünyanın en prestijli sinema ödüllerinden biri olan 2022 Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak. Oscar Ödülleri, 27 Mart'ta Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenecek ve üç yıl aradan sonra ilk kez sunuculu bir törenle sahiplerini bulacak.
EN İYİ FİLM
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
