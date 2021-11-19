  1. Anasayfa
56 internet sitesi için kapatma talebi

SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yönelik olarak internet aracılığıyla yurt dışında kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığı belirlenen 56 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için hukuki işlem başlatılmasına karar verdi.

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 56 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için hukuki işlemlerin başlatılmasına karar verdi.

İŞTE KAPATMA KARARI ALINAN SİTELER

https://eniyiaracikurum.net
https://referancefx19.com
https://royexmarkets29.com
https://livafx8.com
https://compaqfx.com
https://finanscapitalmarkets32.com
https://lp.olivemarkets97.com
https://olivemarkets97.com
https://tr.fx-yurtdisi.biz
https://tr.forexanalizlerim.net
https://poundfx43.com
https://fbs-turkey-broker.com
https://www.destekfx81.com
https://62galafx.com
https://lotascapital66.com
https://www.fundfx20.com
https://gafx69.com
https://www.yapifx33.com
https://www.forexekaydol44.com
https://www.priceboxfx20.com
https://www.idolfx40.com
https://fibermarkets37.com
https://balfx52.com
https://truvafx42.com
https://www.liberalfx46.com
https://www.trforex44.com
https://demoforeks67.com
https://www.demohesapac50.com
https://www.forextr85.com
https://www.zesforex39.com
https://www.8balansfx.com
https://phaseforex83.com
https://www.hftrade26.com
https://gannmarkets80.com
https://ekolfx137.com
https://gkmforex67.com
https://klasfx114.com
https://idealfx60.com
https://kalefx88.com
https://yorkmarkets23.com
https://www.forexnedir49.com
https://albabrokers10.com
https://indexfx21.com
https://winexmarkets40.com
https://www.hizlifx148.com
https://www.trendfx102.com
https://mobilfx11.com
https://www.optimumglobalmarkets4.com
https://www.10degerfx.com
https://www.lidyafx27.com
https://asalfx11.com
https://turkce.yabanci-fx.biz
http://www.yatirimasistani3.com
https://en-iyi.yurtdisi-fx.com
https://moneytrade18.com
https://forexsirketleriarastirmalari.com

