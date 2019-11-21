  1. Anasayfa
2020 Grammy adayları açıklandı! Türkiye'den de aday var...

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden olan 62. Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. 2020 Grammy adayları, New York'taki CBS Broadcast Center'da yer alan Studio 43'te yapılan basın toplantısıyla duyuruldu.

Türkiye'den Altın Gün grubu, Gece albümüyle En İyi Dünya Müziği Albümü dalında Grammy'ye aday gösterildi. En İyi Rap Şarkısı dalında da Ozan Yıldırım'ın yapımcıları arasında bulunduğu Gold Roses şarkısı adaylık kazandı.

Ödüller, 26 Ocak 2020'de Los Angeles'taki Staples Center'da, ikinci kez Alicia Keys'in sunuculuğunda yapılacak törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

İşte 2020 Grammy adayları:

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Bon Iver - i,i
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
H.E.R. - I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X - 7
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

YILIN ŞARKISI

Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile - Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Taylor Swift - Lover
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Love
Lizzo - Truth Hurts

YILIN KAYDI

Bon Iver - Hey Ma
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Khalid - Talk
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Post Malone - Sunflower

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Beyoncé - Spirit
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

EN İYİ GRUP/İKİLİ POP PERFORMANSI

Ariana Grande & the Social House - Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone - Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Daniel Caesar - Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. - Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo - Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak - Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill - Championships
21 Savage - I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

“Bring My Flowers Now” - Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” - Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde
“It All Comes Out In The Wash” - Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose
“Some Of It” - Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson
“Speechless” - Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift

EN İYİ DANS KAYDI

Linked, Bonobo
Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers
Piece of Your Heart, Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Underwater, Rufus Du Sol
Midnight, Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

EN İYİ DANS ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ

LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho

EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTEL ALBÜM

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

Pretty Waste, Bones UK
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats, Brittany Howard
Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad, Rival Sons

EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI

Astorlus - The Great Octopus, Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
Humanicide, Death Angel
Bow Down, I Prevail
Unleashed, Killswitch Engage
7empest, Tool

