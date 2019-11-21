2020 Grammy adayları açıklandı! Türkiye'den de aday var...

Türkiye'den Altın Gün grubu, Gece albümüyle En İyi Dünya Müziği Albümü dalında Grammy'ye aday gösterildi. En İyi Rap Şarkısı dalında da Ozan Yıldırım'ın yapımcıları arasında bulunduğu Gold Roses şarkısı adaylık kazandı.

Ödüller, 26 Ocak 2020'de Los Angeles'taki Staples Center'da, ikinci kez Alicia Keys'in sunuculuğunda yapılacak törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

İşte 2020 Grammy adayları:

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Bon Iver - i,i

Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go

H.E.R. - I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X - 7

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

YILIN ŞARKISI

Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Brandi Carlile - Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. - Hard Place

Taylor Swift - Lover

Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Love

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

YILIN KAYDI

Bon Iver - Hey Ma

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

H.E.R. - Hard Place

Khalid - Talk

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Post Malone - Sunflower

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Beyoncé - Spirit

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

EN İYİ GRUP/İKİLİ POP PERFORMANSI

Ariana Grande & the Social House - Boyfriend

The Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Post Malone - Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Daniel Caesar - Love Again [ft. Brandy]

H.E.R. - Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Lizzo - Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]

Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo

Anderson .Paak - Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill - Championships

21 Savage - I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator - IGOR

YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

“Bring My Flowers Now” - Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” - Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” - Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose

“Some Of It” - Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson

“Speechless” - Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

EN İYİ DANS KAYDI

Linked, Bonobo

Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers

Piece of Your Heart, Meduza Featuring Goodboys

Underwater, Rufus Du Sol

Midnight, Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

EN İYİ DANS ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rufus Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTEL ALBÜM

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

Pretty Waste, Bones UK

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

History Repeats, Brittany Howard

Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse

Too Bad, Rival Sons

EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI

Astorlus - The Great Octopus, Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

Humanicide, Death Angel

Bow Down, I Prevail

Unleashed, Killswitch Engage

7empest, Tool