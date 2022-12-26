Dev derbide kazanan Fenerbahçe

  1. Anasayfa
Fenerbahçe Beko, Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi’nin 12. haftasında normal süresi 79-79 biten maçta Anadolu Efes'i uzatmalarda 93-90 mağlup etti.

1. çeyrek sonucu: Fenerbahçe Beko 24-23 Anadolu Efes

2. çeyrek sonucu: Fenerbahçe Beko 50-40 Anadolu Efes

3. çeyrek sonucu: Fenerbahçe Beko 71-54 Anadolu Efes

4. çeyrek sonucu: Fenerbahçe Beko 79-79 Anadolu Efes

