Turkish Airlines Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 73 - AX Armani Milan: 64

Turkish Airlines Euroleague 21. hafta maçında Fenerbahçe Beko, AX Armani Milan’ı 73-64 mağlup etti.
Salon: Ülker Spor Etkinlik
Hakemler: Christos Christodoulou xx, Carlos Peruga xx, Saso Petek xx
Fenerbahçe Beko: Sloukas xx 10, Thomas xxx 10, De Colo xxx 12, Datome xx 14, Kalinic xx 10, Vesely xx 10, Nunnally x 4, Westermann x 3, Williams x
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
AX Armani Milan: Skyes xx 9, Rodriguez x 9, Roll xx 6, Micov x 2, Scola xx 7, Tarczewski xxx 19, Della Valle x 6, Biligha x, Gudaitis xx 2, Nedovic x 2, Cinciarini x 2
Başantrenör: Ettore Messina
1. Periyot: 24-15 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
Devre: 41-31 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
3. Periyot: 56-47 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
