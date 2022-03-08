  1. Anasayfa
Apple, Türkiye'deki tüm ürünlerine zam yaptı

Bugün yeni iPhone SE ve yeni iPad modellerini tanıtan ABD’li teknoloji devi mevcut tüm ürünlerine yeniden zam yaptı.

Tüm Apple ürünlerinin Türkiye fiyatlarına zam geldi. iPhone 13’ün fiyatı 16.299 TL’den 18.999 TL’ye yükselirken, iPhone 13 Pro modeli 21.499 TL’den 24.999 TL’ye, Türkiye'de çok satan iPhone 11 ise 10.999 TL’den 12.999 TL’ye yükseldi.

İşte Apple'ın zamlı 2022 iPhone fiyatları şöyle:

iPhone 13 128 GB: 16.299 TL 18.999 TL

iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB: 14.799 TL 17.499 TL

iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: 21.499 TL 24.999 TL

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: 23.999 TL 27.999 TL

iPhone 12 64 GB: 14.999 TL 17.499 TL

iPhone 12 Mini 64 GB: 13.499 TL 15.799 TL

iPhone 11 64 GB: 10.999 TL 12.999 TL

Apple duyurdu: İşte iPhone SE'nin fiyatı ve özellikleri

 

