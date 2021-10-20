21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belli oldu

BBC Culture tarafından 21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi anketi sonuçlandı. 2000'li yılların dizileri arasında The Wire'in ilk sırada yer aldığı listede 2’nci Mad Men, 3’üncü ise Breaking Bad oldu.

BBC Culture tarafından yapılan ankette 43 ülkeden 200’den fazla televizyoncu oy kullandı. Anket sonuçlarına göre ABD yapımı The Wire 21. yüzyılın en iyi dizisi seçildi. 2’nci sırada Mad Men, 3’üncü sırada ise Breaking Bad yer aldı.

BBC Culture’ın yaptığı ankette, milyonların takip ettiği Game of Thrones 5’inci sırada yer alırken, The Crown 16’ncı sırada yer aldı. Türkiye’de de takip edilen La Casa de Papel 43’üncü sırada kendine yer bulurken, son dönemin popüler dizisi The Queen’s Gambit 100’üncü olarak listeye girdi.

21. Yüzyılın En İyi 100 Dizisi:

1-The Wire (2002-2008)

2- Mad Men (2007-2015)

3- Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4- Fleabag (2016-2019)

5- Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6- I May Destroy You (2020)

7- The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8- The Americans (2013-2018)

9- The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

10- Succession (2018-)

11- BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12- Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

13- Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14- Atlanta (2016-)

15- Chernobyl (2019)

16- The Crown (2016-)

17- 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18- Deadwood (2004-2006)

19- Lost (2004-2010)

20- The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21- Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22- Black Mirror (2011-)

23- Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24- Veep (2012-2019)

25- Sherlock (2010-2017)

26- Watchmen (2019)

27- Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28- Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29- Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30- Girls (2012-2017)

31- True Detective (2014-2019)

32- Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33- The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34- The Bridge (2011-2018)

35- Fargo (2014-)

36- Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

36- Band of Brothers (2001)

38- The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)

39- The Office (US) (2005-2013)

40- Borgen (2010-2022)

41- Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

42- Peep Show (2003-2015)

43- La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) (2017-2021)

44- Community (2009-2015)

45- The Good Fight (2017-)

46- Homeland (2011-2020)

47- Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)

48- Inside No 9 (2014-)

49- The Bureau (2015-)

50- Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51- Small Axe (2020)

52- This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

53- Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54- Happy Valley (2014-)

55- The Shield (2002-2008)

56- The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57- The Young Pope (2016)

58- Dark (2017-2020)

59- The Underground Railroad (2021)

60- House of Cards (2013-2018)

61- Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62- The Good Place (2016-2020)

62- Pose (2018-2021)

64- Detectorists (2014-2017)

65- Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66- Mare of Easttown (2021)

67- RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)

68- Stranger Things (2016-)

69- 24 (2001-2010)

70- Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71- Enlightened (2011-2013)

72- Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

73- Planet Earth (2006)

74- Utopia (2013-2014)

75- Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76- Rick and Morty (2013-)

77- American Crime Story (2016-)

78- The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79- Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80- House (2004-2012)

81- OJ: Made in America (2016)

82- Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83- Insecure (2016-2021)

84- Normal People (2020)

84- Narcos (2015-2017)

86- How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87- The Comeback (2005-2014)

88- The OA (2016-2019)

89- Dexter (2006-2013)

90- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91- Westworld (2016-)

92- Show Me a Hero (2015)

93- Treme (2010-2013)

94- Louie (2010-2015)

95- Luther (2010-2019)

96- Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97- Hannibal (2013-2015)

98- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99- Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100- The Queen’s Gambit (2020)