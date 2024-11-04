Bir Sonraki AI Zirvesi: Fransa Hangi Adımları Atacak?

Fransa, Şubat ayında AI Eylem Zirvesi'ne ev sahipliği yapmaya hazırlanırken, uluslararası AI sahnesini şekillendirmede kritik bir rol oynuyor. Bu zirve, İngiltere'deki AI Güvenliği Zirvesi ve Güney Kore'nin AI Seul Zirvesi'nden sonra üçüncü büyük toplantı olacak. Dünya, AI inovasyonu ile küresel güvenlik önlemleri arasında nasıl bir denge kuracağına karar vermek zorunda. Fransa, AI konusunda yıllardır aktif bir rol üstleniyor ve şu anda Amerika ve Çin'in ardından dünyada en çok dikkat çeken AI modellerini geliştiren üçüncü ülke konumunda. Mistral gibi 2 milyar dolarlık girişimlerle sektörde ses getiriyor. Ayrıca, Ekonomik İşbirliği ve Kalkınma Örgütü, Birleşmiş Milletler, Küresel AI Ortaklığı ve G7 gibi uluslararası platformlarda AI yönetişimi için çalışıyor.

Bu zirvenin önceki toplantılardan farkı, odak noktasını varoluşsal risklerden somut sonuçlar ve kapsayıcılığa kaydırması olacak. Fransa, AI'nin iş hayatını, dezenformasyonu, iklimi ve sağlığı nasıl etkilediğine dair çözüm odaklı öneriler sunmayı hedefliyor. Ancak bu değişim, zirvenin tam da Kasım 2024'teki ABD seçimlerinden hemen sonra gerçekleşmesi sebebiyle dünyadaki AI Güvenliği topluluğu için endişe veriyor. ABD’de yönetim değişirse, Trump yönetimi AI Güvenliği’ni destekleyen yürütme emrini iptal etmeyi planladığını açıkladı. Bu, son bir yılda oluşturulan güvenlik önlemlerini tehlikeye atabilir ve uluslararası çabaların geri planda kalmasına yol açabilir. ABD’nin güvenlikten vazgeçmesi, küresel iş birliği üzerinde büyük bir etki yaratabilir ve Fransa’nın bu konuda sağlam adımlar atmasını gerektirir.

Fransa, AI güvenliğini önceliklendirmek için bu zirveyi fırsata çevirmeli. Örneğin, Küresel AI Değerlendirme ve Uluslararası Yapay Zeka Güvenlik Enstitüleri Ağı’nı kurmak, önemli bir adım olabilir. Bu ağ, AI'nin risk seviyeleri aştığında otomatik olarak durdurulmasını sağlayacak bir Küresel AI Güvenliği Anlaşması’nın temelini atabilir. Böyle bir anlaşma, AI’nin tehlikeli hale gelebileceği senaryoları önlemek için hızlı ve etkili müdahalelere zemin hazırlayabilir.

Bir diğer önemli adım da, AI gelişmelerini ve riskleri gerçek zamanlı takip edecek şeffaf bir Küresel Risk Raporlama Sistemi kurmak. Bu sistem, AI teknolojilerine duyulan güveni artırırken yönetişimin esnek ve proaktif kalmasını sağlar.

Fransa, güvenliği inovasyonun önünde bir engel olarak değil, onun garantisi olarak görmeli. Bu tür somut girişimlerle, zirve hem inovasyonu hem de küresel güvenliği destekleyen sağlam bir yol haritası çizebilir. Bu zirveden çıkacak kararlar, AI'nin geleceğini belirleyecek ve Fransa'nın bu konuda liderlik yapıp yapamayacağını dünya merakla izleyecek.

The Importance of Prioritizing AI Safety at the France AI Action Summit

As France prepares to host the AI Action Summit this February, it stands at a critical point in shaping the international AI landscape. This summit is the third of its kind, following the UK AI Safety Summit and South Korea’s AI Seoul Summi. It comes at a moment when the global community must decide how to balance AI innovation with global safety measures. Historically, France has taken an active role in advancing AI governance. France is now ranked third in the world for developing notable AI models, and its AI sector is rapidly gaining global attention, with startups like Mistral, valued at $2 billion. Beyond innovation, France has actively participated in global AI governance efforts, actively contributing to initiatives through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the United Nations, the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, and the G7. As the world gears up for France's AI Action Summit, the event is expected to differ significantly from previous multilateral meetings, which focused on existential AI risks and garnered criticism for overlooking the impacts of AI on workers and the Global South. In contrast, France’s summit will emphasize actionable outcomes and inclusivity, addressing how AI influences work, disinformation, climate, and health.

This shift is particularly concerning for the global AI Safety community given the timing: the summit will occur just after the November 2024 U.S. elections. A change in the American administration could have severe consequences for international AI safety efforts. The Trump administration has already signaled intentions to rescind the executive order on AI Safety, which would undermine the global framework for AI governance and risk deprioritizing safety measures that have been initiated over the past year. If the U.S. steps back from prioritizing safety, the ripple effects on international efforts could be profound, highlighting the need for France to lead decisively in this domain.

To ensure AI safety remains at the forefront, France must seize this opportunity to implement actionable and effective governance measures on AI Safety. First, an initiative such as establishing a Global Network of AI Evaluation and Safety Institutes would be essential. This could lay the groundwork for a Global AI Safety Treaty, such as the one initiated by the Existential Risk Observatory, setting clear safety thresholds that would automatically trigger a pause in AI development if specific risks or capabilities exceed agreed-upon limits. Such a treaty would address alignment concerns and existential risks, enabling swift responses as AI models evolve toward potentially hazardous capabilities.

Additionally, the summit should promote the creation of a Global Risk Reporting System, a transparent framework for real-time monitoring and reporting of AI advancements and associated risks. This system would ensure that AI governance remains adaptable and proactive, enhancing global cooperation and trust in AI technologies.

France’s vision for AI safety must be ambitious yet grounded in practical solutions that do not stifle innovation but instead safeguard it. By advancing initiatives like these, the summit can set a decisive course that preserves global safety measures. The decisions made at this summit can set the course of AI Safety governance, and the world will be watching to see if France can lead the way in promoting a balanced and secure AI future.