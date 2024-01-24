  1. Anasayfa
2024 Oscar adayları belli oldu

Güncelleme:

Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı. İşte tam liste...

Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı. ABD’de 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri için ünlü talk şovcu Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunuculuğunda 10 Mart’ta California eyaletinde yer alan Los Angeles'taki Dolby Theatre'da tören düzenlenecek.

Ünlü yönetmen Christopher Nolan imzalı Oppenheimer filmi 13 dalda aday gösterilerek zirveye oturdu. Oppenheimer ile aynı tarihte vizyona giren Barbie filmi ise 8 dalda aday gösterildi. İki filmde En İyi Film kategorisinde yarışacak.

Barbie’nin yönetmeni Greta Gerwig, en iyi yönetmen kategorisinde yer almazken, üç filmi en iyi film adayı olan ilk kadın yönetmen oldu. Bu yıl aynı zamanda ilk kez en iyi film dalında aday gösterilen üç filmin yönetmenliğini de kadınlar üstleniyor.

Adaylıkların açıklanmasıyla Killers of the Flower Moon'un yıldızı Lily Gladstone, tanınan ilk Kızılderili aktris olarak tarihe geçti.

Barbie'nin yıldızı Margot Robbie, en iyi kadın oyuncu dalında aday gösterilmezken, Oppenheimer’ın yıldızı Cillian Murphy, en iyi erkek oyuncu dalında aday gösterildi.

Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı.

En İyi Film:

American Ficiton
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Yönetmen:

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu:

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

En İyi Görüntü Yönetmeni:

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

En İyi Uyarlanmış Senaryo:

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo:

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

En İyi Uluslararası Film:

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği:


American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı:

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı:


Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

En İyi Görsel Efekt:


The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı:

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı:

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

En İyi Ses:

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Kurgu:

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo:

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Animasyon:

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

En İyi Kısa Animasyon:

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

En İyi Belgesel:

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

En İyi Kısa Belgesel:

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Ni Nai and Wi P

En İyi Kısa Canlı Aksiyon Filmi:

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

İHA

Etiketler 2024 oscar oscar adayları oscar oscar ödül töreni 2024 Oscar adayları 96'ncı oscar 96'ncı oscar adayları 96'ncı oscar ödülleri 96'ncı oscar ödül töreni 96'ncı oscar ödül adayları en iyi
