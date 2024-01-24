2024 Oscar adayları belli oldu

Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı. İşte tam liste...

Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı. ABD’de 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri için ünlü talk şovcu Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunuculuğunda 10 Mart’ta California eyaletinde yer alan Los Angeles'taki Dolby Theatre'da tören düzenlenecek.

Ünlü yönetmen Christopher Nolan imzalı Oppenheimer filmi 13 dalda aday gösterilerek zirveye oturdu. Oppenheimer ile aynı tarihte vizyona giren Barbie filmi ise 8 dalda aday gösterildi. İki filmde En İyi Film kategorisinde yarışacak.

Barbie’nin yönetmeni Greta Gerwig, en iyi yönetmen kategorisinde yer almazken, üç filmi en iyi film adayı olan ilk kadın yönetmen oldu. Bu yıl aynı zamanda ilk kez en iyi film dalında aday gösterilen üç filmin yönetmenliğini de kadınlar üstleniyor.

Adaylıkların açıklanmasıyla Killers of the Flower Moon'un yıldızı Lily Gladstone, tanınan ilk Kızılderili aktris olarak tarihe geçti.

Barbie'nin yıldızı Margot Robbie, en iyi kadın oyuncu dalında aday gösterilmezken, Oppenheimer’ın yıldızı Cillian Murphy, en iyi erkek oyuncu dalında aday gösterildi.

En İyi Film:

American Ficiton

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

En İyi Yönetmen:

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu:

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

En İyi Görüntü Yönetmeni:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En İyi Uyarlanmış Senaryo:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

En İyi Uluslararası Film:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği:



American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı:

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)

I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı:



Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En İyi Görsel Efekt:



The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

En İyi Ses:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

En İyi Kurgu:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En İyi Animasyon:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

En İyi Kısa Animasyon:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

En İyi Belgesel:

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

En İyi Kısa Belgesel:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Ni Nai and Wi P

En İyi Kısa Canlı Aksiyon Filmi:

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

İHA