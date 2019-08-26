Android 10 güncellemesi alacak telefonların tam listesi

ABD merkezli teknoloji devi Google'ın ilerleyen dönemde yayınlayacağı Android 10 güncellemesi öncesi hangi telefonların bu güncellemeyi alacağı belli oldu. NTV'nin haberine göre güncelleme alacak ve alması beklenen telefonlar:

OnePlus: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5

ASUS: ZenFone 6, ZenFone 5Z, ROG Phone 2

GOOGLE: Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL

SAMSUNG: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9

HUAWEI: Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 X, Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20, Huawei Mate 10 Pro

HONOR: Honor 10, Honor 8X, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor V20, Honor Magic 2, Honor Play

HTC: HTC U12 Plus, HTC U11 Plus, HTC U11, HTC U11 Life

LG: LG G8 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ, LG G7 One

MOTOROLA: Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto One Vision, Moto One Action, Moto One, Moto One Power, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play

SONY: Sony Xperia 1, Sony Xperia 10, Sony Xperia XZ3, Sony Xperia XZ2, Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

NOKIA: Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1

XIAOMI: Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Redmi K20 Pro

VIVO: Vivo X27, Vivo Nex S, Vivo Nex A






