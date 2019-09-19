Haluk Bilginer Emmy Ödülleri'ne aday oldu

Farklı kategorilerden, 21 ülkeden 44 adayın yer aldığı Uluslararası Emmy Ödülleri 25 Kasım'da sahiplerini bulacak.

Başrollerini Haluk Bilginer, Cansu Dere, Hüseyin Avni Danyal, Metin Akdülger, Şebnem Bozoklu ve Necip Memili’nin paylaştığı; kadrosunda Şenay Gürler, İbrahim Selim, Fırat Topkorur, Recep Usta, Rabia Soytürk, Ayhan Kavas, Müjde Ar ve Hümeyra gibi usta oyuncuların yer aldığı ‘Şahsiyet’ Alzheimer olduğunu öğrendikten sonra seri katil olmaya karar veren emekli bir adli katip memurunun hikayesini ekranlara taşıyor.

ADAY LİSTESİ

Sanat Programlama

Dance or Die-A Witfilm / NTR- Hollanda

John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky-Eagle Rock Films-Birleşik Krallık.

Michel Legrand, Sans Demi-Mesure (Michel Legrand, Let the Music Play) Cinétévé / Arte – Fransa.

Ópera Aberta – Os Pescadores de Pérolas – HBO Latin America / O2 Filmes-Brezilya.

En İyi Performans (Aktör)

Haluk Bilginer – Şahsiyet (Persona)-Ay Yapim-Türkiye.

Christopher Eccleston – Come Home-Red Production Company / BBC – Birleşik Krallık.

Raphael Logam – Impuros (Impure) Fox Networks Group Latam-Brazil / Barry Company-Brezilya.

Jannis Niewöhner- Beat – Amazon Studios / Hellinger / Doll Filmproduktion / Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany / Pantaleon Films / Almanya.

En İyi Performans (Aktris)

Radhika Apte – Lust Stories Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix/ Hindistan.

Jenna Coleman – The Cry – Synchronicity Films / BBC One / ABC / Creative Scotland / December Media PTY Ltd / Film Victoria / Sunbird Media Ltd/ Birleşik Krallık.

Marjorie Estiano – Sob Pressão (Under Pressure) – Season 2 Globo / O2 Filmes Brezilya.

Marina Gera – Orok Tel/ Szupermodern Studio / Gulag Memorial Committee/ Macaristan.

Belgesel

A Primeira Pedra (The First Stone – The Rise of Lynching in Brazil) Canal Futura / Couro de Rato/ Brezilya.

Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World Submarine / VPRO Television/ Hollanda.

Louis Theroux’s – Altered States-BBC Studios/ Birleşik Krallık.

Witness: India’s Forbidden Love-Al Jazeera English / Grain Media/ Katar.

Drama

1 Contra Todos – Season 3 (One Against All) Fox Networks Group LATAM-Brazil / Conspiração filmes/ Brezilya.

Bad Banks – Letterbox Filmproduktion GmbH / Iris Productions S.A. / ZDF/ Almanya.

McMafia-Cuba Pictures/Birleşik Krallık.

Sacred Games – Phantom Films / Netflix / Hindistan.

Kısa format seriler

dxyz – 72Seconds/ Güney Kore.

Hack The City – Fox Lab Brazil / Yourmama / Brezilya.

Luottomies – Season 2 (Wingman) Yle / Finlandiya.

Wrong Kind of Black – Princess Pictures / Avustralya.

Telenovela

100 Dias Para Enamorarse (100 Days to Fall in Love) – Telefe / Underground / Arjantin.

La Reina del Flow (The Queen of Flow) Sony Pictures Television / Teleset / Netflix / Caracol TV / Kolombiya.

The River – Tshedza Pictures / Güney Afrika.

Vidas Opostas (Tangled Lives) SP Televisão / SIC / Portekiz.

Komedi

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover)

Porta dos Fundos / Netflix Brazil

FAM! Oak 3 Films Pte Ltd Singapur.

Kupa Rashit (Checkout!) July August Productions/ İsrail.

Workin’ Moms – Season 2 Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment / The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Kanada.

TV Filmi/Mini Diziler

Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agora/ (If I Close My Eyes Now)/ Globo. Brezilya

Lust Stories-Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix/ Hindistan

Safe Harbour-Matchbox Pictures-Avustralya

Trezor/Szupermodern Studio/Macaristan