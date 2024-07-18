76. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı
Hem aradığınız haberlere hızlıca ulaşabilmek hem de Haber3.com'a destek olmak için Google News'te Haber3.com'a abone olun.
Haber3'e Google News'te abone olunAbone Ol
Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen 76. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu.
76. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar belirlendi. Bu yıl en çok adaylık alan yapım "Shogun" oldu.
25 adaylık elde eden başarılı yapımı, 23 adaylıkla The Bear takip etti. The Bear, geçtiğimiz yıl Emmy Ödülleri'nden 10 ödülle ayrılmıştı.
Emmy Ödülleri 15 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak.
Drama dalında 76. Emmy Ödülleri adayları şöyle:
En İyi Dizi
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Erkek Oyuncu
Idris Elba, Hijack
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Kadın Oyuncu
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Erkek Konuk Oyuncu
Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Kadın Konuk Oyuncu
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Infidelity"
Claire Foy, The Crown "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show "Update Your Priors"
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)"
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Double Date"
En İyi Senaryo
The Crown "Ritz", Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout "The End" Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date" Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
Shōgun "Anjin" Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks
Shōgun "Crimson Sky" Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente
Slow Horses "Negotiating With Tigers", Will Smith
En İyi Yönetmen
Stephen Daldry, The Crown ""Sleep, Dearie Sleep
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Overview Effect"
Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date"
Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun "Crimson Sky"
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses "Strange Games"
Sallj Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty "Beat L.A."
Mini dizi dalındaki adaylıklar ise şöyle:
En İyi Mini Dizi
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
En iyi Kadın Oyuncu
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
En İyi Yönetmen
Weronia Tofilska, Baby Reindeer "Episode 4"
Noah Hawley, Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons"
Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans "Pilot"
Millicent Shelton, Lessons In Chemistry "Poirot"
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa Lopez, True Detective: Night Country
En İyi Senaryo
Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd
Black Mirror "Joan Is Awful", Charlie Brooker
Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons", Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers "You’re Wonderful", Ron Nyswaner
Ripley, Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country "Part 6", Issa López
Hem aradığınız haberlere hızlıca ulaşabilmek hem de Haber3.com'a destek olmak için Google News'te Haber3.com'a abone olun.
Haber3'e Google News'te abone olunAbone Ol