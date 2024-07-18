  1. Anasayfa
  2. Magazin
  3. 76. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

76. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

76. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı
Güncelleme:

Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen 76. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu.

76. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar belirlendi. Bu yıl en çok adaylık alan yapım "Shogun" oldu.

25 adaylık elde eden başarılı yapımı, 23 adaylıkla The Bear takip etti. The Bear, geçtiğimiz yıl Emmy Ödülleri'nden 10 ödülle ayrılmıştı.

Emmy Ödülleri 15 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak.

Drama dalında 76. Emmy Ödülleri adayları şöyle:

En İyi Dizi

The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem

Erkek Oyuncu

Idris Elba, Hijack
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Kadın Oyuncu

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Erkek Konuk Oyuncu

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Kadın Konuk Oyuncu

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Infidelity"
Claire Foy, The Crown "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show "Update Your Priors"
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)"
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Double Date"

En İyi Senaryo

The Crown "Ritz", Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout "The End" Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date" Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
Shōgun "Anjin" Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks
Shōgun "Crimson Sky" Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente
Slow Horses "Negotiating With Tigers", Will Smith

En İyi Yönetmen

Stephen Daldry, The Crown ""Sleep, Dearie Sleep
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Overview Effect"
Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date"
Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun "Crimson Sky"
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses "Strange Games"
Sallj Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty "Beat L.A."

Mini dizi dalındaki adaylıklar ise şöyle:

En İyi Mini Dizi

Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

En iyi Kadın Oyuncu

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

En İyi Yönetmen

Weronia Tofilska, Baby Reindeer "Episode 4"
Noah Hawley, Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons"
Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans "Pilot"
Millicent Shelton, Lessons In Chemistry "Poirot"
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa Lopez, True Detective: Night Country

En İyi Senaryo

Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd
Black Mirror "Joan Is Awful", Charlie Brooker
Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons", Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers "You’re Wonderful", Ron Nyswaner
Ripley, Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country "Part 6", Issa López

Etiketler 76. Emmy Ödülleri emmy ödülleri emmy ödül adaylar Emmy Ödülleri adayları emmy adayları
ŞU ANDA OKUNAN HABERLER
Yorgun uyanmanızın 3 sebebi belli oldu: Bunları yapın kurtulun Yorgun uyanmanızın 3 sebebi belli oldu: Bunları yapın kurtulun ÖSO komutanlarından Alaattin Çakıcı'ya özel ziyaret ÖSO komutanlarından Alaattin Çakıcı'ya özel ziyaret 6 yaşındaki çocuğunu baltayla öldürüp, kanlar içinde yoga yaptı 6 yaşındaki çocuğunu baltayla öldürüp, kanlar içinde yoga yaptı Yabancı turistin ve yabancı ev sahiplerinin Türkiye'deki ''tatil'' oyunu ortaya çıktı Yabancı turistin ve yabancı ev sahiplerinin Türkiye'deki ''tatil'' oyunu ortaya çıktı Merkez Bankası'ndan mevduat faizi hamlesi: 100 bin TL'nin aylık getirisi ne kadar? Merkez Bankası'ndan mevduat faizi hamlesi: 100 bin TL'nin aylık getirisi ne kadar? Ağaç keserken yeni bir kabile keşfedildi: İlk kez başka insan gördüler Ağaç keserken yeni bir kabile keşfedildi: İlk kez başka insan gördüler Görme engelli çift kapağı açık rögara düştü Görme engelli çift kapağı açık rögara düştü CHP yasayı reddetti: ''Hiçbir belediyemiz uygulamayacak'' CHP yasayı reddetti: ''Hiçbir belediyemiz uygulamayacak'' Bir yandan çöl sıcaklarına, diğer yanda boğucu neme devam Bir yandan çöl sıcaklarına, diğer yanda boğucu neme devam Yunan şarkıcı Türk Bayrağı'nı ve Atatürk resmini görünce sahneye çıkmadı Yunan şarkıcı Türk Bayrağı'nı ve Atatürk resmini görünce sahneye çıkmadı
Kaset kumpası sonrasında olay olacak Mustafa Sarıgül iddiası Kaset kumpası sonrasında olay olacak Mustafa Sarıgül iddiası İstanbul'da anaokulunda skandal görüntüler İstanbul'da anaokulunda skandal görüntüler Cübbeli Ahmet'ten devlet içinde yeni ''paralel yapı'' uyarısı Cübbeli Ahmet'ten devlet içinde yeni ''paralel yapı'' uyarısı Bayat ekmek toplayan yaşlı adama sopalı dayak Bayat ekmek toplayan yaşlı adama sopalı dayak Nemrut'ta tarihi anlar: Kaldera yıldızlarla buluştu, ortaya bu manzara çıktı Nemrut'ta tarihi anlar: Kaldera yıldızlarla buluştu, ortaya bu manzara çıktı Erdoğan'ın ''hakkını helal etmediği'' AK Partili milletvekilleri belli oldu: Tam 100 isim var Erdoğan'ın ''hakkını helal etmediği'' AK Partili milletvekilleri belli oldu: Tam 100 isim var Yangında küle dönen ormanlık alan 1 yıl sonra görüntülendi Yangında küle dönen ormanlık alan 1 yıl sonra görüntülendi Makyöz kovuldu, Bülent Ersoy Dünya Güzellerim'den ayrıldı Makyöz kovuldu, Bülent Ersoy Dünya Güzellerim'den ayrıldı 100 TL'ye döner çılgınlığı kamerada: Tüm şehir aynı noktaya akın etti 100 TL'ye döner çılgınlığı kamerada: Tüm şehir aynı noktaya akın etti Kadir Ezildi nişanlandı, sır gibi sakladığı nişanlısı ortaya çıktı Kadir Ezildi nişanlandı, sır gibi sakladığı nişanlısı ortaya çıktı