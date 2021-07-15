  1. Anasayfa
SPK'dan 29 internet sitesi için kapatma talebi

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu (SPK) Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği 29 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi.

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu'ndan (SPK) yasa dışı işlem yaptığı tespit edilen ve Türkiye'de resmi faaliyette bulunmayan forex web siteleri için kapatma talebi geldi.

İşte internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulunulan siteler:

• https://ankacapitalmarkets.co.uk
• https://amarketsprofit.org/trade-tr
• https://ffbyatirim.com
• www.indexfx8.com
• https://gkmforex54.com
• https://destekfx63.com
• https://yurtdisiforex49.com
• https://www.priceboxfx6.com
• https://livafx4.com
• https://fibermarkets24.com
• https://finanscapitalmarkets24.com
• https://caratfx18.com
• https://gafx56.com
• https://www.idolfx27.com
• https://idealfx47.com
• https://balfx38.com
• https://www.hftrade13.com
• https://truvafx29.com
• https://kalefx69.com
• https://www.forextr74.com
• https://www.klasfx100.com
• https://phaseforex70.com
• https://gannmarkets67.com
• https://lotascapital53.com
• https://www.trendfx88.com
• https://olivemarkets83.com
• https://www.hizlifx135.com
• https://www.ekolfx120.com
• https://winexmarkets27.com

